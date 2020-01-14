SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Live-Action Movie Given "PG" Rating By MPA Classification
Sonic the Hedgehog is an upcoming, live-action movie based on the popular video game series and character of the same name. Set to release on February 14th; Jeff Fowler directs while Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey play the titular hedgehog and Dr. Robotnik respectively. The cast also includes James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.
Sonic the Hedgehog has been rating "PG" (AKA "Parental Guidance") by the official MPA Classification and Rating Administration. Hit the jump to find out more...
With only a month to go until the film's theatrical release, Sonic the Hedgehog has been officially provided a "PG" rating by the MPA Classification and Rating Administration (via Gamefragger). That is to say that kids should be totally fine and dandy with Sonic the Hedgehog as long as they're accompanied by a parent or carer.
It's said that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie features some action, some violence, some rude humour, and some mild language. We can only speculate where and how all of that will come into play. We've seen a lot of action-packed moments in the trailers and Sonic is known for being quite irreverent — so, the mild language and rude humour will likely come directly from him.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
