SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Live-Action Movie Tickets Are Officially Now Available

Sonic the Hedgehog races into theatres in about three weeks' time. The live-action movie is based on the video game character and series of the same name. Ben Schwartz plays the speedster himself, Jim Carrey plays Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter plays Maddie Wachowski. Jeff Fowler serves as director.
With the theatrical release impending, you can now finally get your hands on tickets for the upcoming video game movie. From such ticket services as Fandango and Atom Tickets (via Gamefragger).
This was announced just recently via the official Twitter account for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie — with a fun, little animation of the titular speedster celebrating with an armful of tickets. You can check out that tweet below (via @SonicMovie):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
