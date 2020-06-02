SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Reportedly Features Two Post-Credits Scenes
Audiences have come to expect that any and all major blockbuster will feature a post-credits scene or two — likely on account of the Marvel Cinematic Universe popularising the concept. If you're unfamiliar, a post-credits scene are those brief clips that play in the midst or after the credits of a movie.
The upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie will reportedly feature not one but two post-credits scenes. What could they include? Hit the jump to find out...
The upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie will reportedly include two of them. According to somebody who attended the movie's recent premiere event (via Gamefragger), one of the scenes plays in the midst of the credits and another plays a minute or two afterwards.
We can only speculate and imagine what these scenes will include. The first could be a gag to do with the Sonic the Hedgehog movie itself while the latter could be something along the lines of a tease for a sequel. For instance, we might get a glimpse at other fan-favourite Sonic the Hedgehog characters such as Tails, Knuckles, and Amy.
We'll just have to wait and see — and keep our fingers crossed.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]