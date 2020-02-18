SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie Sits At Impressive 94% Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score After 10,000 Reviews
Having been out in theatres now for a couple of days, the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie has racked up almost 10,000 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes by general moviegoers. Even after such a hefty amount of reviews, the video game movie has managed to hold a very impressive 94% Audience Score (via Gamefragger).
That percentage is calculated the same way that the Tomatometer score is — based on how many of the reviews are positive and how many are negative. Suffice it to say, general audiences are having a blast with the Sonic the Hedgehog movie whereas the same can only just over half of the professional critics who have reviewed the movie.
The Tomatometer score (which takes into account reviews by professional critics) only sits at 64%. That's not a bad score by any means, as it's positive for the most part, but it's certainly not stellar. What with the Sonic the Hedgehog movie having also earned an impressive grade from CinemaScore; it's interesting to see that audiences and critics aren't entirely seeing eye to eye on this one.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
