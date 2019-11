SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Redesign Reportedly Cost Paramount Pictures Less Than $5 Million

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into theatres on February 14th, 2020.

Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie back in April. The film stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Ben Schwartz. After much criticism from fans, the director announced that the film would be delayed so that they could redesign the titular speedster — the most disliked part of the first trailer.A new trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie debuted last week and introduced the world to a more lovable-looking Sonic. Many made claims that the redesign cost upwards of $35 million. However, a new report by(via) has revealed it to have only cost $5 million — or maybe even less than that.As well, the report claims that the only scenes that were totally completed (in terms of CGI, VFX, and whanot) were the ones that featured in the first trailer. Thus, the redesign didn't require as much work as many had assumed — the VFX artists thankfully didn't have to painstakingly redo each and every scene.reads the report.