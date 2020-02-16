SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: [SPOILER] Is Revealed In The Video Game Movie's Post-Credits Scene
Now that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is in theatres, we know what is included in its pair of post-credits scenes (courtesy of Gamefragger). SPOILERS beyond this point — if you're particularly concerned about such things.
Sonic the Hedgehog features two post-credits scenes. The first reveals the fate of a character and the second reveals one that fans will certainly recognise and be giddy about.
The first scene takes place directly after the film and prior to the credits. We're shown what has become of Dr. Robotnik after being cast away from Earth and into a grim world that's filled to the brim with giant mushrooms (no, it's probably not a Super Mario Bros. reference). He's shaved his head and now features an enormous moustache akin to what the character usually looks like.
He seems to have lost his mind as he speaks to a rock that he calls Agent Stone (after his former companion) and moves around like a literal robot. He's determined to make his way back home using only broken parts of his spaceship and a sparkling, blue quill of Sonic the Hedgehog's. No doubt; he's looking for revenge after being humiliated by the blue devil.
The second scene takes place on Earth and in the midst of the film's credits. A portal spawns in near the town of Green Hills and an anthropomorphic fox promptly jumps through. It's Tails! Fans of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise know who that is. He goes on about having finally found Sonic before speeding off like Sonic would — leaving a yellow trail behind him.
Both of these scenes are clearly setting up a follow-up of some kind. Hopefully Paramount Pictures is satisfied enough with the movie's performance to greenlight one — because it would certainly be nice to see Sonic and Tails meet on the big-screen.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
Sonic the Hedgehog is in theatres now!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]