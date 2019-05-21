Sony Creates New Studio To Adapt Original PLAYSTATION Games For Film And Television

Microsoft attempted to do this very same thing with Xbox Entertainment Studios but halted those efforts in 2014, after two years and the Ridley Scott-produced Halo:Nightfall digital series.

Will Sony find greater success than what Microsoft found with it's now defunct, Xbox Entertainment Studios? Time will tell.



However, a key difference is that unlike Xbox Entertainment Studios, Sony will be planning to produce film and televison adaptations of its PlayStation original games for a wide variety of platforms. Xbox Entertainment Studios was attempting to produce content that would be exclusive to the Xbox One.



Heading up the new studio, which is titled PlayStation Productions, is SIE VP of Marketing Asad Qizilbash and SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) Chairman of Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden.



In a press statement, Asad stated, "For the last year and half, two years, we’ve spent time trying to understand the industry, talking to writers, directors, producers. We talked to [film producer] Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Kevin Feige to really get an understanding of the industry."



Layden added, "We looked at what Marvel has done in taking the world of comic books and making it into the biggest thing in the film world. It would be a lofty goal to say we’re following in their footsteps, but certainly we’re taking inspiration from that."



From those statements, is it safe to say that we'll soon have a PlayStation Cinematic Universe?

