Square Enix Has Shipped Over Five Million Copies Of KINGDOM HEARTS III Since Its Launch
Kingdom Hearts III was officially announced at Sony's E3 2013 media briefing and it took Square Enix "only" four and a half years to finish the title, as this new jRPG was released on PS4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and four days later in North America and Europe. According to the Japanese studio, over five million copies of the game have been shipped worldwide since then.
According to Square Enix, over five million copies of the critically acclaimed Kingdom Hearts III video game have been shipped worldwide since the long-delayed action RPG title's big launch last month...
In Enix's latest video game, the player has a unique chance to embark on a mesmerizing journey beyond time and space with Sora, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Riku, and Goofy, interacting with well-known heroes and villains from the beloved Disney-created universes of Tangled, Frozen, Hercules, Winnie the Pooh, Pirates of the Caribbean, Wreck it Ralph, Toy Story, Big Hero 6, and many more.
Considering that the original Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts II sold around 6.3 million and 5.2 million copies respectively, the third entry in the acclaimed series may surpass their lifetime sales in the coming days. As a reminder, KHIII currently is the second best-reviewed PlayStation 4 game of the year, just behind Capcom’s Resident Evil 2, sitting at a fabulous 86% score on Metacritic. Take a look:
Kingdom Hearts is the story of Light overcoming Darkness with the power of Friendship. Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing games developed and published by Square Enix under the direction of Tetsuya Nomura. The series is a collaboration between Square Enix and Disney. Kingdom Hearts follows the main protagonist Sora, a Keyblade wielder, as he travels to many Disney worlds with Donald and Goofy to stop the Heartless invasion by sealing each world’s keyhole and restore peace to the realms.
Kingdom Hearts III is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One NOW!
