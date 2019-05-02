Square Enix Has Shipped Over Five Million Copies Of KINGDOM HEARTS III Since Its Launch

Over FIVE million copies of #KingdomHearts III have been shipped worldwide! We'd like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who's joined the journey so far, and we hope you're loving every minute of it! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0BGQ2l194H

Kingdom Hearts is the story of Light overcoming Darkness with the power of Friendship. Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing games developed and published by Square Enix under the direction of Tetsuya Nomura. The series is a collaboration between Square Enix and Disney. Kingdom Hearts follows the main protagonist Sora, a Keyblade wielder, as he travels to many Disney worlds with Donald and Goofy to stop the Heartless invasion by sealing each world’s keyhole and restore peace to the realms.