SSGSS Goku And Vegeta Battle Golden Frieza In New JUMP FORCE Awakening Trailer
The official Bandai namco Entertainment YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.56 minute trailer for the upcoming anime fighting game Jump Force. The video is titled Awakening Trailer and shows the iconic battle between Vegeta, Goku and Frieza. The characters show off their transformations into Super Saiyan God Super Saiyans (Blue versions) and Golden respectively.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has released a new trailer focusing on the iconic battle between Saiyans and Frieza. Here is more.
This is the first time we see the Blue versions of the Saiyans, the only confirmed transformation was regular Super Saiyan. However, fans expected this transformation to appear, given that it became just as iconic as the first one. Dragon Ball Super made this a staple in the Saiyans arsenal and Jump Force seems to have adapted it as well.
Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and it will be available on February 15, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.
