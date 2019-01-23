STEINS;GATE ELITE Video Game Shares New Story Trailer

Developer MAGES. Inc.'s visual novel video game, Steins;Gate Elite , has released a new story trailer breaking down the plot of the project. Here is more information on the game.

The official Spike Chunsoft YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.02-minute Story Trailer for the upcoming visual novel video game Steins;Gate Elite. The new video breaks down the story of the game, it describes what is going on, introduces the main characters and confirms the release date of February 19.



The game will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Nintendo Switch players who pre-order the game will receive a 10% discount and PS4 players who also pre-order will get the same discount plus a PS4 theme.



The PS4 and PC versions of the game will include a bonus Steins;Gate Linear Bounded Phenogram and the Nintendo Swich version will have the 8-BIT ADV Steins;Gate. This bonus on the Switch has 10 additional stories from several anime writers.



The channel states that fans will feel nostalgic while playing the visual novel, since it is tied so close to the anime series. It says newcomers to the series or game will enjoy the unforgettable story it is presenting.