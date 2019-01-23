STEINS;GATE ELITE Video Game Shares New Story Trailer
The official Spike Chunsoft YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.02-minute Story Trailer for the upcoming visual novel video game Steins;Gate Elite. The new video breaks down the story of the game, it describes what is going on, introduces the main characters and confirms the release date of February 19.
Developer MAGES. Inc.'s visual novel video game, Steins;Gate Elite, has released a new story trailer breaking down the plot of the project. Here is more information on the game.
The game will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Nintendo Switch players who pre-order the game will receive a 10% discount and PS4 players who also pre-order will get the same discount plus a PS4 theme.
The PS4 and PC versions of the game will include a bonus Steins;Gate Linear Bounded Phenogram and the Nintendo Swich version will have the 8-BIT ADV Steins;Gate. This bonus on the Switch has 10 additional stories from several anime writers.
The channel states that fans will feel nostalgic while playing the visual novel, since it is tied so close to the anime series. It says newcomers to the series or game will enjoy the unforgettable story it is presenting.
STEINS;GATE ELITE follows a rag-tag band of tech-savvy young students who discover the means of changing the past via e-mail using a modified microwave.
Steins;Gate Elite will be available for the PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC on February 19
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]