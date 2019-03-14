SUPER DRAGONBALL HEROES: WORLD MISSION Releases Gameplay Trailer

Another Dragonball game is coming down the pipeline but this time for the Switch! Hit the jump to check out the trailer to the latest Super Dragonball Heroes game!

Super Dragonball Heroes, is a game series that takes its own spin on the card based arcade game style. With 8 games in its series its is safe to say that the style definitely works! The latest game, World Mission, is no exception to that rule! Recently, Bandai Namco Entertainment released a brand new gameplay trailer that can be seen below!







With the game's release coming soon, the HERO edition of the game will feature five exclusive, physical, cards and 11 early unlock digital cards. The game is set to have over 1100 cards and 350 characters from all of the past names. The game will be utilizing the system's two screen experience for dynamic and expansive seven on seven battles. Excited for the new game? Super Dragonball Heroes: World Mission, releases on PC and Nintendo Switch on April 4th and in the West on the 5th.

