SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE Reveals Ken And Incineroar In New Trailer

The official Nintendo Direct going on right now has revealed two new playable characters for the upcoming fighting game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Ken from Street Fighter and Incineroar from Pokemon. These two characters are the focus of this video as the game shows off their moveset, design, visual effects and voice performance.



Nintendo also announced that many new characters will be in the game as spirits in the Spirit Mode. These spirits will power up your fighter with combinations of different characters. The fighter's stats will improve and the support spirits will give additional skills to the primary spirit. There is a whole system behind spirits, check out the tweet down below.



There is also information on the stages, music and other additional fighters. You can download individual paid sets for $5.99 each or get the Fighters Pass for $24.99 and receive all the 5 sets as they release. Everything in the Fighters Pass will be out by February 2020.



Ultimate has a release date of December 7 and today's Nintendo Direct is the last showcase the game has. Some new characters making their debut in the franchise are: Isabelle from Animal Crossing, Inkling from Splatoon, Ridley from Metroid and King K. Rool from Donkey Kong.





