TALES OF CRESTORIA: Game Delayed Again For Final Changes

The upcoming release of the mobile game, Tales of Crestoria, has gotten its second delay, to work on final adjustments. Hit he jump for more information of the delay.

Bandai Namco Entertianment is adding another game to its famous and storied "Tales" franchise. The latest addition to the seires is titled Tales of Crestoria and its story is steeped heavily in the theme of sin. The story follows a character who must put aside the weight of sin that he carries, in an effort to save someone he holds dear. The game was originally set to release back in 2019 but was forced to delay to work on some final touches to the game.

Recently, the game has released its preregistratin and has also had players in Canada and Indonesia working on beta testing for the game. While that was happening, as the release date grew closer, character trailers were released for the protagonists in the game to build excitement. However, just before the game's release on iOS and Android. Another delay was put in effect.

On the Tales of Crestoria official Twitter, it was revealed by Bandai Namco Entertainment that the game would have to postpone it s release for a second time, in an effort to work on finishing touches to the game. The finishing touches are in response to the surrisingly high amount of beta testers that played the game over the past few months. This will hopefully mean that upon release, fans will be able to play the most perfected version of the game possible, once a new release date is announced. Make sure to read the official statement released right here.





Excited for the release? Sad that the wait will take a little longer? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments. As of now, Tales of Crestoria's release will be announced as soon as the team finishes touching up the final aspects of the game.