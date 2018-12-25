TALES OF CRESTORIA Mobile Game Shares English Character Introduction Trailer
The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel has uploaded the English version of the Character Introduction trailer of mobile game Tales of Crestoria. The video, just like the title says, introduces the main characters of the game as well as their voice actors but does not show any actual gameplay of the title. The game has a 2019 release date and is described as an RPG Written in Blood and Betrayal.
Cast
Kohei Amasaki as Kanata Hjuger
Yui Ishikawa as Misella
Yuma Uchida as Vicious
Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Aegis Alver
Ayane Sakura as Yuna Azetta
Hiroki Yasumoto as Orwin Granberg
The game will also hit Japan in the same year. Bandai states that it will give more information on the game in the future. This game is part of the Tales of series which began on December 1995 with the release of Tales of Phantasia, the latest release is Tales of Berseria, which hit markets on August 2016. Every entry in this series uses a unique font and styling. Bandai Namco and Namco Tales Studio are behind these projects.
Wit Studio is animating the game, Jun Kumagai is writing the script and the story outline, Kosuke Fujishima, Mutsumi Inomata, Miyuki Kobayashi and Daigo Okumrua are the character designers. Yasutaka Nakata and Kamikaze Douga are designing the character visuals.
The account also shared information on the staff behind the project, for instance, Yasutaka Nakata is a legend in the Electro scene in Japan, producing dance music and "Kawaii" (cute) sound. Kamikaze Douga is a studio with "revolutionary visuals", "innovative directors" and has previous work like Batman Ninja and POP TEAM EPIC.
Tales of Crestoria launches in 2019
