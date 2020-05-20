TALES OF CRESTORIA: New Character Trailer Revealed For The Upcoming Smartphone Game

The upcoming Bandai Namco Entertainment smartphone game, Tales of Crestoria, has released a brand new character trailer for Aegis Alver! Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

Bandai Namco Entertainment has been hard at work on a new "Tales" game for smartphones. Tales of Crestoria will tell a story with the theme of "sin" and how a main character dealing with their own sins must protect someone they hold dear. Originally set for a 2019 release date, the game was delayed until 2020 to add in Japanese only voice acting, illustrated cut-ins and a few other touch ups for the game.

The animation for the game is being handled by Wit Studio and pre-registration for the game is now available. A beta test for the game was released, for its English version, on Android for Canada and Indonesia. With the game being free to play, there will be a ton of in game bonuses as well. Needless to say the game is going to be quite the exciting addition to the Tales world.

A brand new character trailer for Aegis Alver was released on Bandai Namco Entertainment's English Twitter. The trailer features brand new footage ofthe game and chracter. This gives fans an awesome look at what to expect upon release! Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new game? Still trying to find your favorite character? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Tales of Crestoria is set to release on Android and iOS, this June!