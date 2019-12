TEAM SONIC RACING OVERDRIVE: New Video Compares Final Animation With Early Stages Of Development

Team Sonic Racing arrives this Winter! Race in a team with your friends (or against them) both offline and online, and choose from a variety of characters and tracks in the Sonic universe!

Team Sonic Racing is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam.

Sega has released a new video that compares the animations during early development stages of the Team Sonic Racing Overdrive miniseries with the final product; giving fans an idea of what the animatics look like before they are properly animated.Team Sonic Racing Overdrive is part of the marketing campaign prior to the release of, Sega's latest entry in their video game driving series that features characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog series.This isn't the first time that Sega has done something like this, since when they were promoting thevideo game they also released a miniseries — very appropriately called Sonic Mania Adventures — in order to keep fans excited for the release of the new title.Say what you will about the quality of the Sonic the Hedgehog games that Sega releases, but there is no denying that the animation that the developer has been putting out lately is top quality; most definitely deserving of the recognition it has been getting from fans.Check it out: