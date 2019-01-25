 "The 4th Survivor" Mode Is Making A Comeback In RESIDENT EVIL 2, And We Now Have Some Footage For It
Watch this new, and exciting gameplay video for "The 4th Survivor" Mode, which is making a comeback in Capcom's recently released Resident Evil 2 remake.

SpectacularJoSh | 1/25/2019
The waiting is over, folks! After what seemed to be an eternity for fans of Capcom's iconic survival horror series, the long-awaited Resident Evil 2 remake has finally become available today for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam; taking fans of the Resident Evil series back to Raccoon City.

Resident Evil 2 is a remake of the original game, although the new version is taking some liberties that promise to make this a new experience for long-time players who got the chance to play the original game back in 1998.

Just last week, we found out that there are a few modes that are also making a comeback — such as "The 4th Survivor" Mode that had players taking on hordes of zombies as Umbrella operative HUNK, and trying to make their way out of the city with the G-Virus.

Today, and now that the game has finally launched, Capcom has released a new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil 2's "The 4th Survivor", which looks just as good as we all remember it from the original game.

Take a look:





The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Resident Evil 2 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam today.
