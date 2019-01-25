"The 4th Survivor" Mode Is Making A Comeback In RESIDENT EVIL 2, And We Now Have Some Footage For It
The waiting is over, folks! After what seemed to be an eternity for fans of Capcom's iconic survival horror series, the long-awaited Resident Evil 2 remake has finally become available today for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam; taking fans of the Resident Evil series back to Raccoon City.
Watch this new, and exciting gameplay video for "The 4th Survivor" Mode, which is making a comeback in Capcom's recently released Resident Evil 2 remake.
Resident Evil 2 is a remake of the original game, although the new version is taking some liberties that promise to make this a new experience for long-time players who got the chance to play the original game back in 1998.
Just last week, we found out that there are a few modes that are also making a comeback — such as "The 4th Survivor" Mode that had players taking on hordes of zombies as Umbrella operative HUNK, and trying to make their way out of the city with the G-Virus.
Today, and now that the game has finally launched, Capcom has released a new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil 2's "The 4th Survivor", which looks just as good as we all remember it from the original game.
Take a look:
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam today.
