The Colorful World Of KINGDOM HEARTS III Has Changed In This Extended Japanese Commercial
Considering that the last major release in the Kingdom Hearts III series, Kingdom Hearts II, hit stores in the US in 2006, a lot of fans of the brand is much older and possibly more mature in 2019, and it looks like the upcoming video game will try to bring back your best childhood memories, but even those who haven't had a chance to play any KH video games yet should keep an eye on this promising threequel.
In the latest (nearly 2 minutes long!) Kingdom Hearts III commercial, Sora has to face his biggest fears and formidable foes, as Square Enix's long-delayed video game finally releases later this month...
Yes, it's true – Square Enix will finally release KHIII on January 29, 2019, thirteen years after green-lighting the title and four and a half years after the jRPG's official announcement at Sony's E3 2015 media briefing. In KHIII, the player will embark on a mesmerizing journey with Sora and his friends from the previous games, including the one and only Winnie the Pooh, Sheriff Woody, and Hercules.
The latest trailer for KHIII is not really a trailer, but this extended Japanese commercial features nearly 2 minutes of pure gameplay footage, so it's definitely worth your attention. It shouldn’t be surprising that the video is filled with spoilers, as it promotes a Square Enix game – a company that loves ruining the element of surprise. Without further ado, if you're not afraid of being spoiled, check it out below:
Kingdom Hearts is the story of Light overcoming Darkness with the power of Friendship. Kingdom Hearts is a series of action role-playing games developed and published by Square Enix under the direction of Tetsuya Nomura. The series is a collaboration between Square Enix and Disney. Kingdom Hearts follows the main protagonist Sora, a Keyblade wielder, as he travels to many Disney worlds with Donald and Goofy to stop the Heartless invasion by sealing each world’s keyhole and restore peace to the realms.
Kingdom Hearts III will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2019.
