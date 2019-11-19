The Fan-Favourite SONIC X Anime Series Is Being Added To Netflix Next Month
According to recent information that has managed to make its way online, Netflix will be bringing back the fan-favourite Sonic X anime series this December; a couple of months after Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film hits theatres.
Netflix has announced the new series that will be making their way into their streaming service, and the fan-favourite Sonic X anime series is one of them.
For those of you who may not be familiar with the Sonic anime, Sonic X first aired in 2003 and ran for three seasons, eventually being localised for North American audiences; although, truth be told, the 4Kids version of the anime is not really held in high regard by fans of neither the character nor the Sonic X anime.
Sonic X will become available for Netflix subscribers to stream on the 1st of December, although — as far as we are concerned — the series will only include the first two seasons and will be available in North America; no information regarding the release of the anime in other regions.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]