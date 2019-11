The Fan-Favourite SONIC X Anime Series Is Being Added To Netflix Next Month

Netflix has announced the new series that will be making their way into their streaming service, and the fan-favourite Sonic X anime series is one of them.

Sonic X is coming to Netflix US on December 1st! pic.twitter.com/hA1O9Otfbb — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 17, 2019

According to recent information that has managed to make its way online, Netflix will be bringing back the fan-favourite Sonic X anime series this December; a couple of months after Paramount Pictures' Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film hits theatres.For those of you who may not be familiar with the Sonic anime, Sonic X first aired in 2003 and ran for three seasons, eventually being localised for North American audiences; although, truth be told, the 4Kids version of the anime is not really held in high regard by fans of neither the character nor the Sonic X anime.Sonic X will become available for Netflix subscribers to stream on the 1st of December, although — as far as we are concerned — the series will only include the first two seasons and will be available in North America; no information regarding the release of the anime in other regions.