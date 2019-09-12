The Game Awards 2019 Host Teases A Surprise Involving The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog stars Ben Schwartz as the titular character and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik/Dr. Eggman. Additionally, the cast includes James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Sonic's human companions. The speedster will arrive in theatres on February 14th, 2020.
The Game Awards 2019 will feature a fun surprise appearance to do with the upcoming, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie — according to the event's host Geoff Keighley.
Prior to that, Sonic the Hedgehog will be making a surprise appearance as The Game Awards 2019. The Game Awards is an upcoming event in which video games are awards for their quality — be it in music, narrative, gameplay, etc. Taking place on December 12th at 8:30 PM (Eastern Time), the event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley.
During a recent Q&A about The Game Awards, Keighley confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog will make an appearance. This is certainly interesting given that the speedster isn't nominated for anything. The host teased something fun to do with the upcoming movie. We'll be sure to cover it when it happens — so stay tuned.
Check out the relevant tweet below (via Gamefragger):
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.
