The Go-Home Club Is The Focus In This New Gameplay Trailer For THE CALIGULA EFFECT: OVERDOSE
Nippon Ichi Software and Aquira's The Caligula Effect: Overdose is a remastered version of the PS Vita role-playing game initially released in 2017; now coming out for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam.
Check out this brand-new gameplay video for Nippon Ichi Software and Aquira's The Caligula Effect: Overdose, which introduces us to even more characters of The Go-Home Club.
The Caligula Effect: Overdose will be upgrading the game's graphics and improving on some of the criticised gameplay mechanics — which will now be adding action to the original turn-based combat system — while still keeping everything that made the original game a hit amongst fans of the JRPG genre.
As NIS America releases yet another gameplay trailer for The Caligula Effect: Overdose, we are introduced to even more members of The Go-Home Club — as well as getting more footage featuring that re-imagined, and more dynamic battle system that the Overdose edition is introducing.
Take a look:
An idyllic world that exists for the sake of letting people forget about the pain and problems of reality. In this world created by a sentient vocaloid program, μ (Mu), reality and fantasy has become blurred, allowing people to relive their high school years in bliss.
The Caligula Effect: Overdose will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on the 12th of March.
