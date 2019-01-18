The Intro Sequence Of Enterbrain's Upcoming KONOSUBA Video-Game Has Been Released Online
The popular Konosuba anime series is set to be adapted into a video-game with the upcoming RPG, dungeon-crawler Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! - yes, that's legitimately it's title.
The opening cinematic of the Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! video-game has been released online by its developer Enterbrain. Check it out...
Releasing in Japan on March 28th for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, the role-playing game's developer Enterbrain recently released its opening cinematic online via their YouTube channel. Throughout the cinematic you can spot the characters returning from the anime, but also a couple of new faces.
Just like the Konosuba anime series itself, the intro is of an anime art-style and features plenty of over-the-top action. The soundtrack to the sequence is named "Stand up!" and is performed by Machico.
Check out the intro sequence below:
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! is set to release on March 28th for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.
