 The Intro Sequence Of Enterbrain's Upcoming KONOSUBA Video-Game Has Been Released Online
Video Games Headlines Videos

The Intro Sequence Of Enterbrain's Upcoming KONOSUBA Video-Game Has Been Released Online

The Intro Sequence Of Enterbrain's Upcoming KONOSUBA Video-Game Has Been Released Online

The opening cinematic of the Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! video-game has been released online by its developer Enterbrain. Check it out...

Nebula | 1/18/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: Gamefragger
The popular Konosuba anime series is set to be adapted into a video-game with the upcoming RPG, dungeon-crawler Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! - yes, that's legitimately it's title.

Releasing in Japan on March 28th for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, the role-playing game's developer Enterbrain recently released its opening cinematic online via their YouTube channel. Throughout the cinematic you can spot the characters returning from the anime, but also a couple of new faces. 

Just like the Konosuba anime series itself, the intro is of an anime art-style and features plenty of over-the-top action. The soundtrack to the sequence is named "Stand up!" and is performed by Machico.

Check out the intro sequence below:


 
 
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! is set to release on March 28th for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...