The Intro Sequence Of Enterbrain's Upcoming KONOSUBA Video-Game Has Been Released Online

The popular Konosuba anime series is set to be adapted into a video-game with the upcoming RPG, dungeon-crawler- yes, that's legitimately it's title.Releasing in Japan on March 28th for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, the role-playing game's developerits opening cinematic online via their YouTube channel. Throughout the cinematic you can spot the characters returning from the anime, but also a couple of new faces.Just like the Konosuba anime series itself, the intro is of an anime art-style and features plenty of over-the-top action. The soundtrack to the sequence is named "Stand up!" and is performed by Machico.