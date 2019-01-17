The Latest Gameplay Trailers For JUMP FORCE Spotlight The Game's Core Gameplay Mechanics

Like every good game, Jump Force will be easy to learn, but hard to master, and these recently released gameplay trailers give you a unique chance to take a closer look at Bandai Nacmo's upcoming title...

that Boruto Uzumaki, Gaara, Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, and Kakashi Hatake from Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto series will be playable in Jump Force and Bandai Nacmo has already shared two new trailers for their upcoming fighting extravaganza, this time giving us a chance to take a closer look at the game's core gameplay mechanics ahead of the game's approaching launch next month.While the trailers feature fan-favorite characters like Dragon Ball's Picollo and One Piece's Monkey D. Luffy, Jump Force will let you to create your very own hero from the scratch, following in SoulCalibur VI's footsteps, and you can expect some hilarious results. The character creation tools are surely going to create many fantastic opportunities given the particular cartoonish aesthetic of Jump Force.Bandai Namco has recently announced that the official Jump Force open beta tests will start tomorrow and will end on January 20, giving all PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players a unique chance to check out the highly anticipated video game before its launch (on February 15). Be sure to take a look at the Jump Force open beta gameplay sessions and the recently released gameplay trailers down below:

Session #1 – January 18 from 7:00 a.m. ET to 10:00 a.m. ET

Session #2 – January 19 from 12:00 a.m. ET to 3:00 a.m. ET

Session #3 – January 19 from 11:00 a.m. ET to 2:00 p.m. ET

Session #4 – January 20 from 3:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.