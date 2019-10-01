The Latest GOD EATER 3 Gameplay Puts The Spotlight On Anubis As A Demo Is Coming Soon
God Eater 3 is quite similar to Monster Hunter series. Just like in the Capcom saga, you can create your very own in-game avatar and personalize them the way only you can imagine. After dealing with your hero, you will embark on a dangerous journey to take down ancient beasts that are ravaging a post-apocalyptic world. In GE3, you're a member of the Fenrir Organization - a monster slayer elite force.
Bandai Nacmo has finally released new details on the upcoming God Eater 3 demo version, as the latest gameplay footage puts the spotlight on one of the most powerful Aragami monsters – god-like Anubis...
Bandai Namco will soon release the action demo for the highly anticipated video game for PlayStation 4 that will be available from January 11th to 13th. In the upcoming trial version, you will build a character, play some single-player missions, explore the world with friends in four-player co-op, and face brand new Aragamis in dynamic high-speed battles before the game's release on February 8, 2019.
The IGN crew has already had a chance to play the demo of GE3 and you can check out their extended impressions down below. God Eater 3 is being developed at Marvelous, the studio responsible for the acclaimed Soul Sacrifice, an action-adventure title released exclusively on PlayStation Vita. The developer's potential lack of experience shouldn't worry you too much, as God Eater 3’s staff includes Hiroshi Yoshimura and Yusuke Tomizawa, who worked together on God Eater: Burst and Resurrection.
Take a look:
All of sudden, unknown life forms called “Oracle cells” begin their uncontrolled consumption of all life on Earth. Their ravenous appetite “devour” and remarkable adaptability earn them first dread, then awe, and finally the name “Aragami”. In the face of an enemy completely immune to conventional weapons, urban civilization collapses, and each day humanity is driven further and further toward extinction. One single ray of hope remains for humanity. Following the development of “God Arcs”—living weapons which incorporate Oracle cells—their wielders, the “God Eaters,” appear. In a world ravaged by mad gods, these “God Eaters” fight a desperate war... Create your character, and fight for the survival of human-kind in GOD EATER 3. Select your weapon from a wide range of God Arcs and face brand new Aragamis in dynamic high-speed battles. Explore devastated areas you have never seen in the previous GOD EATER games.
God Eater 3 hits stores on February 8, 2019, available for PlayStation 4 and PC.
