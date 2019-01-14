The Latest TRAVIS STRIKES AGAIN: NO MORE HEROES Gameplay Footage Focuses On Co-Op

In Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes , two players will have a chance to experience Suda 51's latest project as Travis Touchdown and Bad Man and this extended gameplay showcases that welcome feature...

Get ready to wander into the game world and embark on a rampage of epic proportions when Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will finally come out, exclusively for Nintendo Switch, this Friday, so we should learn a whole lot more about this gaudy hack and slash adventure in the coming days. In Suda 51's Travis Strikes Again, the titular hero will try to do his very best to avoid dying from the hands of a former professional baseball player turned assassin and Bad Girl's father (named Bad Man).Bad Man is the deuteragonist and second playable character in the video game and Nintendo has released nearly 10 minutes of all-new gameplay from Travis' upcoming adventure that focuses entirely on the project’s co-op mode that allows two players channel their inner Travis Touchdowns and Bad Men, as both characters will have their unique abilities and even special team-up charge attacks.Similar to his daughter, Bad Man is incredibly skilled with a baseball bat, as he is able to fight against Travis with near superhuman strength. Although the video is 15 minutes long, the actual gameplay kicks off around the 5 minute mark and features a special message from Suda 51. As a reminder, Travis Strikes Again supports only local-co-op as a second player can join in using a Joy-Con. Take a look:



Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will be available exclusively for Nintendo Switch on the 18th of January.