THE LIAR PRINCESS AND THE BLIND PRINCE Shows The Princess In Action In New Trailer

The Princess and the Prince take a breather and enjoy a nice fresh meal together.

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince follows the tale of two lonely hearts brought together through a mutal misunderstanding. In it, you control the wolf, transformed to the guise of a princess who guides the blind princes through a perilous forest in search of a witch capable of returning his sight. The forest is home to a number of hostile beasts intent on ending your journey prematurely, as well as hazardous traps that put the prince in danger.