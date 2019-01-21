THE LIAR PRINCESS AND THE BLIND PRINCE Shows The Princess In Action In New Trailer
The official NIS America YouTube channel has uploaded a new 39-second trailer for the upcoming action-adventure single-player game The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince. This video focuses on the Princess taking care of the Prince by transforming into a wolve and taking out the bad guys.
The video shows both the Princess and the Prince going through a dangerous dungeon defeating villains, showing the transformation mechanics behind the wolf version of the Princess and the platformer aspect of the game. There are several levels in the games, players can go high up or down below.
The game launched in Japan back on May 31st, 2018 and is available for the PS4 and PS Vita. The game's worldwide launch date is February 12, 2019, it is developed and published by Nippon Ichi Software. A "Storybook Edition" will be available as well, it includes the game, a book, soundtrack and collector's box.
The Princess and the Prince take a breather and enjoy a nice fresh meal together.
The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince follows the tale of two lonely hearts brought together through a mutal misunderstanding. In it, you control the wolf, transformed to the guise of a princess who guides the blind princes through a perilous forest in search of a witch capable of returning his sight. The forest is home to a number of hostile beasts intent on ending your journey prematurely, as well as hazardous traps that put the prince in danger.
Transform into the wolf to dispatch your foes and guide the prince carefully as a princess to ensure his safety, in search of a fairytale ending.
The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince is out on February 12, 2019
