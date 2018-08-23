The New PERSONA Q2 Game Trailer Focuses On Morgana

With the new Persona Q2 game on its way, it was only a matter of time before a new character trailer would come out. Make way for the Morgana reveal trailer!

The Persona games have a library of great additions. One such is the latest in the portable Q2 franchise. In the latest installment "New Cinema Labryinth" many characters from Persona 3,4 and 5 have found themselves stuck in a movie theater maze and have to work together to find a way out. Recently a new reveal trailer was shown that showcased one of the characters joining the roster. That character is none other than the shapeshifting cat Morgana! Check out the announcement trailer below!







Excited for the new character reveal? Share what you think in the usual spot! Persona Q2: New Cinema Labrinth is set to hit the 3DS in Japan on November 29th!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE