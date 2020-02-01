The Next Chapter Of The SONIC THE HEDGEHOG Franchise Is Teased By SEGA In New Social Media Post
Last year, Sonic the Hedgehog featured in some cartoons as well as multiple video games — those being Team Sonic Racing and Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. This year, the iconic, blue speedster is set to make his theatrical debut with a live-action movie that's set to hit theatres on February 14th.
SEGA have shared a new video on social media which features cryptic hints to do with the future of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Hit the jump to find out more...
However, it seems that SEGA have more in store for Sonic the Hedgehog this year than just a movie. SEGA recently took to social media to show their gratitude towards fans for their support of development and the Sonic franchise. Attached to the tweet in question was a video which seemed pretty standard at first.
It wasn't until fans took a closer look at the video that they were able to discover hidden messages within it. Sonic the Hedgehog social media head Aaron Webber that the video featured cryptic teases before TailsChannel compiled them all into one tweet — which you can check out below.
What is SEGA teasing here? Well, many fans seem convinced that it has something to do with Sonic Mania. Development of that popular title began in 2015 (though, the game didn't release until 2017). Perhaps there's a sequel on the cards or in the works.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]