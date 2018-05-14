The PERSONA 5 Video Game Has Sold 2.2 Million Units Globally
Earlier today at a business recap presentation, Sega Sammy Holdings has revealed that the Atlus' Persona 5 role-playing game has sold 2.2 million copies across the globe. The game had sold more than 2 million copies worldwide as of December 1st.
Here is the official description of the game:
Persona 5 is a game about the internal and external conflicts of a group of troubled youth who live dual lives. They have the typically ordinary day-to-day of a Tokyo high-schooler – attending class, after school activities and part-time jobs. But they also undertake fantastical adventures by using otherworldly powers to enter the hearts of people. Their power comes from the Persona, the Jungian concept of the “self;” the game’s heroes realize that society forces people to wear masks to protect their inner vulnerabilities, and by literally ripping off their protective mask and confronting their inner selves do the heroes awaken their inner power, and use it to strive to help those in need. Ultimately, the group of Phantom Thieves seeks to change their day-to-day world to match their perception and see through the masks modern-day society wears.
The Persona role-playing game series shipped for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America on April 4 after a delay. The game also featured some sequences from Production I.G studio.
