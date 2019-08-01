THE PRINCESS GUIDE Shares New Trailer Focusing On Customization

In a land torn by chaos and war, a new evil rises. Now, four princesses from four different kingdoms must learn how to lead their people to victory. Commence the Princess Knight training regimen! As an experienced Knight, you will choose a princess to become your apprentice. Teach her the art of war, and push back the evil that threatens to take over the land! With your choices directly impacting the way your Princess Knight fights, The Princess Guide gives military training a whole new meaning!

Each Princess Knight has a unique story, and your choice affects the tale. Will you train the vengeful Veronica, the gluttonous Liliartie, the chivalrous Monomaria, or the dragon princess Alpana?

The battlefield can get intense. Issue orders to your princess directly on the battlefield, and watch them clash with the enemy forces. Their performance is directly affected by your tutelage.

Your princess's growth depends on you. During conversations and battles, “Praise” or “Scold” your princess to enhance their abilities on the battlefield.

