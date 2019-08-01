THE PRINCESS GUIDE Shares New Trailer Focusing On Customization

Publisher NIS America's upcoming fantasy action video game The Princess Guide has released a new trailer that focuses on the customization and progression. The video previews how players can guide the characters, how choices influence the game's destiny and how overall management plays out. The Princess Guide hits the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2019.
Here are the 4 Knights Princesses:
Head Knight of Alixon Liliartie
Guild Master of the Rusty Magic Guild Veronica
Fallen Noble of teh Yudaria Family Monomaria
Sage of the Great Kamara Faith Alpana
The game is available for pre-order for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It has a price tag of $39.99 and a release date of March 15, 2019. Other items like a Knight Cap, Keychain and Metal prints are available for sale as well.
Here is what the game's Limited Edition for both consoles includes:
The Princess Guide for PS4™
Official Soundtrack
Official Hardcover Art Book
"Four Knights" Playing Cards
"Glory of the Princess Knights!" Tear-Resistant Poster
Collector's Box
In a land torn by chaos and war, a new evil rises. Now, four princesses from four different kingdoms must learn how to lead their people to victory. Commence the Princess Knight training regimen! As an experienced Knight, you will choose a princess to become your apprentice. Teach her the art of war, and push back the evil that threatens to take over the land! With your choices directly impacting the way your Princess Knight fights, The Princess Guide gives military training a whole new meaning!
Each Princess Knight has a unique story, and your choice affects the tale. Will you train the vengeful Veronica, the gluttonous Liliartie, the chivalrous Monomaria, or the dragon princess Alpana?
The battlefield can get intense. Issue orders to your princess directly on the battlefield, and watch them clash with the enemy forces. Their performance is directly affected by your tutelage.
Your princess's growth depends on you. During conversations and battles, “Praise” or “Scold” your princess to enhance their abilities on the battlefield.
Enjoy original in-game Japanese voices and English text.
The Princess Guide is out on March 26, 2019
