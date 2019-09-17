The Release Date ONE PIECE WORLD SEEKER' Second DLC Has Been Revealed
Bandai Namco and Ganbarion's One Piece World Seeker was released in March of this year for home consoles and PC, taking players in a new adventure alongside Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew — who are now exploring the tracherous Prison Island.
Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for One Piece World Seeker, which reveals that the game's second DLC will actually become available in a few more days.
The developers also revealed, just a month after the game officially released, that they were adding Roronoa Zoro as a Playable character, as well as adding some new missions to One Piece World Seeker; all of this part of "The Void Mirror Prototype" DLC.
Now Bandai Namco has just released a new trailer for One Piece World Seeker, which focuses on the game's second DLC that will be adding Sabo as a playable character and some new missions. The developer has also revealed that the DLC will be releasing in just a few days, becoming available on the 20th of September.
Check it out:
Set sail on an all-new ONE PIECE adventure in ONE PIECE World Seeker! Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a new story that puts players’ into Luffy’s point of view, as he battles and explores an expansive and seamless world. Open landscapes provide many paths for players to experience Luffy’s gum-gum abilities and swing into action.
One Piece World Seeker is currently available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC.
