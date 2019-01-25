The Worlds Collide As Chaos Reigns In The Recently Released JUMP FORCE Story Trailer
Bandai Namco has released an all-new gameplay trailer for their upcoming fighting extravaganza Jump Force, this time putting the spotlight on the title's story mode. In Jump Force, our world and fan-favorite manga and anime universes have begun merging together as deadly venoms grow in numbers and spread terror throughout the defenseless lands – and it’s up to you to protect what we hold dear.
The cast of Jump Force is expanding on a daily basis and currently includes famous heroes such as Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto), Cell, Piccolo, Vegeta, Goku, Future Trunks, & Frieza (Dragon Ball), Zoro, Sanji, Boa Hancock, Blackbeard & Sabo (One Piece), Ichigo, Rukia, Aizen (Bleach), Yugi Muto (Yu-Gi-Oh), Gon, Hisoka, Kurapika, Killua (Hunter X Hunter), Ryo Saeba (City Hunter), Kenshiro (Fist of the North Star), Pegasus Seiya & Dragon Shiryu from Saint Seiya, Makoto Shishio and Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin), Asta (Black Clover), and Izuku Midoriya (My Hero Academia).
Considering that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown has already launched (with the PC version releasing next week), Bandai Namco can now focus solely on the promotional campaigns of God Eater 3 and Jump Force, which is one of most ambitious crossovers in recent memory, as both titles are set to launch next month. In the meantime, take a closer look at Jump Force's story component down below:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.
