There Aren't Any More POKÉMON: LET'S GO Video Games In The Works At The Pokémon Company
Last year, both Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. They're remakes of the classic Pokémon Yellow game from 1998 — only with easier mechanics to be more accessible to new and young players. The pair of games were put together by Game Freak and published by both Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.
There aren't currently any more Pokémon: Let's Go games in the works at Game Freak nor The Pokémon Company — according to lead producer Junichi Masuda. Find out more...
As the latter publisher has previously stated that they're happy with the performance of both Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee (as well as their popular Pokémon Go mobile game), many assumed that we should expect more instalments in the new series to come.
However, in a recent interview (via Gamefragger), it was revealed that Game Freak aren't working any new Pokémon: Let's Go games nor does The Pokémon Company have any plans for more instalments. Junichi Masuda said that fans of the Pokémon: Let's Go games would have to make their desire for more instalments heard by The Pokémon Company if they're wanting more.
"At the moment there's no particular plans, but if the fans really like it then definitely keep those voices coming out to the Pokemon Company and Nintendo, and make sure we hear them!" the lead producer explained — during an interview which predominantly discussed the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.
Return to the Kanto region and experience a classic Pokémon journey in a whole new way with Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! on Nintendo Switch!
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon Let's Go, Eevee! are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]