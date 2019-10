There Aren't Any More POKÉMON: LET'S GO Video Games In The Works At The Pokémon Company

Last year, both Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. They're remakes of the classic Pokémon Yellow game from 1998 — only with easier mechanics to be more accessible to new and young players. The pair of games were put together by Game Freak and published by both Nintendo and The Pokémon Company.As the latter publisher has previously stated that they're happy with the performance of both Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee (as well as their popular Pokémon Go mobile game), many assumed that we should expect more instalments in the new series to come.However, in a recent interview (via), it was revealed that Game Freak aren't working any new Pokémon: Let's Go games nor does The Pokémon Company have any plans for more instalments. Junichi Masuda said that fans of the Pokémon: Let's Go games would have to make their desire for more instalments heard by The Pokémon Company if they're wanting more.the lead producer explained — during an interview which predominantly discussed the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.

