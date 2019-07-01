This Video Analysis Spotlights The Impressive Features Of Capcom's Upcoming DEVIL MAY CRY V
In Capcom's upcoming Devil May Cry V, the player will have a chance to control not one, not two, but three different characters: the series' universally loved protagonist Dante, his young and impetuous business partner Nero, and debuting in the famous slasher franchise mysterious anti-hero known as V, who possesses the useful ability to summon three dangerous beasts that help him fighting demons.
There's no denying that Capcom's Devil May Cry V will be one of the prettiest video games of the year, and this video analysis of the upcoming slasher only confirms The RE Engine's graphics capability...
DMCV is powered by The RE Engine, Capcom's in-house advanced tool initially built for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. According to the Japanese studio, the engine enabled the developers to have photorealistic rendering and realistic shading, as all characters, clothing and objects are scanned via a 3D photoshoot. "Gathering the best materials for making a character’s look, voice and actions probably takes more time than an actual live-action film," Senior Producer of the game Michiteru Okabe recently revealed.
The Digital Foundry crew has taken a closer look at the game's demo version, and it looks like The RE Engine empowers Capcom to hand in more photorealistic visuals at 60 FPS this time, although the game's latest build is not technically perfect just yet, as base Xbox One is struggling in performance, dropping to 50 FPS occasionally. Be sure to check out the new Digital Foundry analysis down below:
A new demonic invasion has begun with the seeds of a demon tree being sown in Red Grave City. Now fully equipped with his trusty Red Queen and Blue Rose, and a new arsenal of rad robot hands thanks to his partner Nico, Nero must rise up to this new impossible task. With such insane amount of energy and destruction emanating from this surprise invasion, the stage is now set for the latest chapter of the “Sons of Sparda” saga.
Devil May Cry 5 is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC March 8, 2019.
