TOKYO GHOUL: New Video Game CALL TO EXIST Has Released A New Trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming Tokyo Ghoul: re CALL to EXIST game has been released. Hit the jump to check out the new footage of the ghouls!

In the world of Tokyo Ghoul, the choice of standing on the side of the ghouls or investigators is probably the hardest choice one could make. With the brand new trailer for the upcoming Tokyo Ghoul: re CALL to EXIST game, fans will get to be lured to the side of the ghouls, showcasing some of the series main characters as playable characters. Make sure to check it out below!







Some of the characters include Ken, Touka and Owl and each will have different, unique fighting styles. Excited for the new game? Tokyo Ghoul: re CALL to EXIST releases on PS4 on November 15th.

