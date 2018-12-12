TOKYO GHOUL:RE CALL TO EXIST Video Game Gets Delayed
The official Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist website has announced that the release of the title has been delayed from the original winter 2018 date to 2019. No month was given, the Bandai Namco staff said this delay was for quality improvement. The survival game will now hit the PS4 and PC in 2019. Keep it here for more updates on the Call to Exist.
The game is adapting storylines from Tokyo Ghoul and the Tokyo Ghoul:re manga. If you like to play with friends, fret not, multiplayer will be available as well. Players will be able to operate ghouls or investigators. Playable characters confirmed right now are: Haise Sasaki, Ken Kaneki, Kotaro Amon, Kisho Arima, Toka Kirishima and Shu Tsukiyama.
The live-action Tokyo Ghoul premiered last year and was directed by Kentaro hagiwara. Funimation distributed the film in the United States. Tokyo Ghoul anime aired from July to September 2014 with a total of 12 episodes. Funimation has the license to the anime and Marvelous AQL, TC Entertainment and Shueisha are the producers.
Shuuhei Morita is the director, Noboru Haraguchi is in charge of sound and Tadahito Matsubayashi/Shin Matsuo deal with the storyboards. The opening theme is done by TK and is titled unravel, the ending themes are Seijatachi by People In The Box and once again, unravel.
On the streets of Tokyo, the war against Ghouls and Investigators rages on with one goal — to survive. Will you be a Ghoul or an Investigator? To eat or be eaten, this is the question... Based off the popular horror manga, TOKYO GHOUL: re CALL to EXIST is the first video game of the franchise to come to the west, uniting the characters from TOKYO GHOUL, TOKYO GHOUL √A and TOKYO GHOUL:re.
