UMA MUSUME PRETTY DERBY Mobile Game Has Been Delayed

The official Uma Musume Pretty Derby website has announced that the upcoming mobile game adaptation has been delayed due to improvement of the game's quality. The site has not revealed a new release date yet but states that it will give more information soon. The mobile game was scheduled to hit the market this winter.
The game is all about hitting the big times in a sports show titled "Twinkle Series". Players can use both trainers and teachers of the girls competing and help them build up in order to become top idols and battle other top performers.
A special episode of the anime series will be attached to the fourth DVD volume which will be on sale on December 19. This package has a price of 12,800 yen and it includes: 24 minutes of footage plus a completely new animation, bonus footage and an original drawing/illustration.
Hiroshi Oikawa is directing, Masaaki Ota is the deputy director, Ishihara Akihiro/Sugiura Risa are under series composition, Yusuke Ikushima performs the character design and Taro Iwashiro produces the music. The special episode was broadcasted on November 14, 2018.
The anime series this special episode derives from is titled Uma Musume Pretty Derby and aired from April 2, 2018 to June 18, 2018 with 13 episodes. P.A. Works animated it, and here are the producers: Lantis, TOHO animation, Kansai Telecasting and Cygames.
In a world very much like our own, great race horses of the past have a chance to be reborn as "horse girls"—girls with the ears and tails of horses as well as their speed and endurance. The best of these horse girls go to train at Tokyo's Tracen Academy, hopefully moving on to fame and fortune as both racers and idols.
Special Week, a high school horse girl from the countryside, has just transferred to Tracen, and she's determined to fulfill her promise to her mother to become the best horse girl in Japan. On her way to school, she takes a pit stop at the race track and instantly falls in love with Silence Suzuka's style, becoming determined to race on the same team as her.
