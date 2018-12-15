UMA MUSUME PRETTY DERBY Mobile Game Has Been Delayed

Developer Cygames' upcoming video game adaptation of the Uma Musume series has been delayed. Here is more information straight from the developer itself.

The official Uma Musume Pretty Derby website has announced that the upcoming mobile game adaptation has been delayed due to improvement of the game's quality. The site has not revealed a new release date yet but states that it will give more information soon. The mobile game was scheduled to hit the market this winter.



The game is all about hitting the big times in a sports show titled "Twinkle Series". Players can use both trainers and teachers of the girls competing and help them build up in order to become top idols and battle other top performers.

A special episode of the anime series will be attached to the fourth DVD volume which will be on sale on December 19. This package has a price of 12,800 yen and it includes: 24 minutes of footage plus a completely new animation, bonus footage and an original drawing/illustration.

Hiroshi Oikawa is directing, Masaaki Ota is the deputy director, Ishihara Akihiro/Sugiura Risa are under series composition, Yusuke Ikushima performs the character design and Taro Iwashiro produces the music. The special episode was broadcasted on November 14, 2018.