Watch This Detailed Side-By-Side Comparison Video For The Upcoming RESIDENT EVIL 2 Remake
The long-rumored Resident Evil 2: Remake – 1-Shot demo is currently available for PlayStation 4, Steam, and Xbox One, giving all players a chance to face the hungry undead as police officer Leon S. Kennedy in the supposedly safe Raccoon City Police Department. Fortunately, you can continue playing even if you die, but you’ll be on a time limit and once thirty minutes are up, so is your trial version.
There's no denying that the power of Capcom's in-house RE engine does wonders, and this direct comparison video only proves its impressive capabilities, as the highly anticipated remake demo is out now...
YouTuber Cycu1 has uploaded an all-new video that is basically a full walkthrough of the said demo, but it's so much more, giving us a chance to see the night and day differences between the game's original build and the highly anticipated remake that will finally launch in just two weeks, as Capcom has hired a true army of developers that includes a massive 800-strong team to remake Resident Evil 2.
According to the Japanese developer and publisher, the upcoming remake won't be faithful one to one, giving players that have already played the cult classic video game a chance to experience something new, fresh, and unexpected. As a reminder, Resident Evil 2 is powered by the RE Engine, the very same game engine Capcom used to develop Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Devil May Cry V. Take a look:
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 will return reimagined for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25, 2019.
