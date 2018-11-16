YAKUZA ONLINE Video Game Has An Official Release Date

The official Yakuza Online website has shared the official release date for the upcoming action title that will be available for free for mobile devices (iOS, Android) and PC. The game will be out on November 21 and Sega will be having a live stream on November 19, before the game launches, in order to celebrate with fans and preview some aspects of the game.



The game is indeed free-to-play but will have in-app purchases, we do not know if the items are pay-to-win or just pay-to-advance-fast. This project is the firs entry in the New Yakuza Series Sega is creating. The main character of the game is named Ichiban Kasua and is voiced by Kazuhiro Nakaya. Here is the official description of the game:

Prologue

Kamurocho, Toyko, the great entertainment district of the east. This city, which is known as the city that never sleeps, has been long dominated by the Tojo Clan, Eastern Japan’s greatest yakuza organization.

However, it is 2018. The collusion between the police and the Omi Alliance have overtaken control.

Kamurocho, where both the “public appearance” and “behind scenes” are thoroughly controlled by the police and Omi Alliance, had lost its former passion and began heading towards a slow death.

Meanwhile, one man rises to take back the city as it once was. Born and raised in Kamurocho, Ichiban Kasuga is as stubbornly honest as he is pure.

Working with his allies who share the same ambition, he will confront the major powers that be. But they will encounter an unexpected conspiracy—.

Ichiban Kasuga (voiced by Kazuhiro Nakaya)

Yakuza Online

A former wakashu of the Tojo Clan’s Aragawa family. 40 years old. Born and raised in Kamurocho.

He does not know of both the mother who gave birth to him or his father. He was raised by a woman who runs a local snack bar and homeless with criminal records.

He admired a man of the violent Aragawa yakuza who rescued him, a complete stranger, in his youth, and, ignoring those against the idea, went to visit the Aragawa family.

A few years later, on January 1, 2001, he took the wrap a crime committed by a subordinate of the same family. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison, and is now returning to his hometown of Kamurocho. But awaiting him there is a city that has undergone a sea of change and fallen comrades of the past.