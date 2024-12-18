English Dubs For DRAGON BALL DAIMA, SOLO LEVELING Season 2 And More Coming To Crunchyroll In 2025

These past couple of months have seen some incredible anime shows make their debut or return for another season. Others are simply set to premiere in early 2025. Many of these series have or will feature English subtitles, and we won't have to wait long at all to watch them.

Crunchryoll announced its Winter 2025 English dub lineup, and so far we're looking at 17 anime shows with English dubs premiering at some point in Winter 2025. Among the series getting English dubs over the next couple of months are Dragon Ball DAIMA, Solo Leveling Season 2, and The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You Season 2.

We don't have exact dates for everything, although we do know the premiere date for some of these shows. Earlier this month, for example, it was announced that Dragon Ball Daima's first episode, "Conspiracy," will be released with English dubs on January 10, 2025, in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The first three episodes of the new anime series were compiled into a theatrical film dubbed in English and released in select theaters across the United States in November.

The English dubbed cast includes Sean Schemmel as Goku, Kent Williams as Supreme Kai, Christopher R. Sabat as Vegeta, Yamcha, and Shenron, Monica Rial as Bulma, Sonny Strait as Krillin, Kara Edwards as Goten and Gotenks, Alexis Tipton as Trunks and Gotenks, Justin Cook as Dende, Chuck Huber as Kibito, and more. The full voice cast can be found here.

We've also known since September that Solo Leveling Season 2 will be premiering in January 2025. The anime's latest theatrical film, Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, actually arrived in theaters earlier this month. It featured a specially edited recap of the first season along with an exclusive sneak peek of the first two episodes of the highly anticipated second season. We don't yet know the specific date when Solo Leveling Season 2 will premiere, or how quickly the English dubbed episodes will be released.

Crunchyroll does promise more information on launch timing and cast members in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, here are the anime shows getting English dubs on Crunchyroll in Winter 2025:

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!

Honey Lemon Soda

I Left my A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World

Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time

Solo Leveling Season 2

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You Season 2

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2

ZENSHU

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE is the fourth season of the popular anime. Its first full cour will air on Japanese television beginning January 9, 2025, at 22:00 JST with a simulcast planned to stream on Crunchyroll.

As you can see, there's a ton to look forward to in the coming weeks ahead. Be sure to stay tuned as we learn the exact dates and times for each anime's premiere.