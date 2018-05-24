DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: New 7-Minute Gameplay Footage For Super Saiyan Blue Vegito Surfaces
Yesterday, a character trailer for Super Saiyan Blue Vegito surfaced and today, we now have a look at over 7-minutes of gameplay for the highly anticipated new DLC character. Based on the footage below, gamers are describing SSB Vegito as an "anti anit-air" character.
Will Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super Saiyan Blue) Vegito change the Dragon Ball FighterZ landscape the same way that Broly did?
While some FIghterZ players are indicating that they didn't care for the first 2 DLC characters - Bardock and Broly, they are looking forward to the next two, Dragon Ball Super additions Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and Merged Zamasu.
As previously reported, the first 4 DLC additions to Dragon Ball FighterZ have perfectly matched what Dataminers unearthed back when FighterZ first launched. If this trend continues, expect Cooler and Android 17 to be added next, followed by base Vegeta and Base Goku.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]