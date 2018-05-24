DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: New 7-Minute Gameplay Footage For Super Saiyan Blue Vegito Surfaces

Harness the Miraculous Power of a Relentless Warrior! and prepare for a Climactic Battle against Zamasu! Here are the stats on Vegito! Tell us your new team line up in the comments!



Prepare to join the fight and order #DRAGONBALLFighterZ today! https://t.co/qBSpAYSwyJ pic.twitter.com/0TInRJXZji