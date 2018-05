DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: New 7-Minute Gameplay Footage For Super Saiyan Blue Vegito Surfaces

Harness the Miraculous Power of a Relentless Warrior! and prepare for a Climactic Battle against Zamasu! Here are the stats on Vegito! Tell us your new team line up in the comments!



Prepare to join the fight and order #DRAGONBALLFighterZ today! https://t.co/qBSpAYSwyJ pic.twitter.com/0TInRJXZji — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) May 24, 2018

Yesterday, a character trailer for Super Saiyan Blue Vegito surfaced and today, we now have a look at over 7-minutes of gameplay for the highly anticipated new DLC character. Based on the footage below, gamers are describing SSB Vegito as an "anti anit-air" character.While some FIghterZ players are indicating that they didn't care for the first 2 DLC characters - Bardock and Broly, they are looking forward to the next two, Dragon Ball Super additions Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and Merged Zamasu.As previously reported, the first 4 DLC additions to Dragon Ball FighterZ have perfectly matched what Dataminers unearthed back when FighterZ first launched. If this trend continues, expect Cooler and Android 17 to be added next, followed by base Vegeta and Base Goku.