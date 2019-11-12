DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Character Designer Creates Trunks In His Own Style

If you want to see Trunks in a new look, then take a peek at what this Dragon Ball Super Broly designer did a while back. It's not a huge change, but fans should see the small changes.

Naohiro Shintani did a splendid job with the character designs in Dragon Ball Super: Broly and everyone took notice of his work. It has now reached a point where one particular fan chose to redesign Future Trunk to fit how Shintani would have possibly designed the character if he had the chance.

The author goes by the name, @FnaRenan on Twitter, and we must admit, he has done a compelling job from our point of view. Seeing Future Trunk looking like this, make us wish Naohiro Shintani will become the main designer for any future Dragon Ball Super series.

Now, the design is not radically different, but we can clearly see the unique aspects of the character when compared to the original, and that’s always a good thing.

Time will tell if Shintani will get his chance to become the lead designer on the new series that will likely be ready by 2020.