DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Cut 70 Minutes Of Material, The Deleted Scenes Have Been Revealed

During the development of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, there was speculation amongst fans that the in-progress script was upwards of two-three hours. The film ended up at a respectable runtime of 100 minutes. That left fans wondering if there would be any deleted scenes.

We have now received confirmation for those questions, in an interview with director Tatsuya Nagamine, courtesy of the Animage magazine. Thanks to translations of the interview, graciously given by the Twitter user @Deem939, we have more details:



He has stated that there was a whopping 70 minutes of storyboarding and script material left on the cutting room floor. That adds to up to a potential 170-minute runtime, which is quite the length. Akira Toriyama’s original plans were worked on by Nagamine and two others, and the storyboarding and plotting took two entire months. They ended up with 170 minutes of material, a large portion of which were subsequently cut. That material included a fight between fellow Saiyans Raditz and Nappa, as well as a scene involving Vegeta and Raditz's adolescent years. These scenes were most probably cut due to budget and time limitations.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be available for home release on April 16th, 2019.