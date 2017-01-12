DRAGON BALL SUPER English Dub Coming To Funimation Later This Month

The English dub of Toei's Dragon Ball Super was previously available only on Cartoon Network's Saturday night Toonami programming block.

GET READY FOR SOMETHING SUPER 🔥🔥 #DBSuper English Dub episodes are coming to FunimationNow! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fGMzUbhLQJ — Funimation (@FUNimation) December 1, 2017

UNIVERSE SURVIVAL ARC Official Synopsis

According to an invitation that Goku gets, Zen-Oh (Omni King) is starting a martial arts tournament between all the universes called "Chikara no Taikai" (Tournament of Power). But it is the beginning of universal destruction. Something awaits the winners and losers of this tournament. What will become of this fierce team battle between each universe's elite warriors?

The Goku we've come to know over the years hails from Universe 7 and will be leading a team consisting of Vegeta, Gohan, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Tenshinhan and Master Roshi.

Dragon Ball Super Arcs

Battle of Gods arc | episodes 1-14

Resurrection of 'F' arc | episodes 15-27

Universe 6 arc | episodes 28-46

Future Trunks arc | episode 47-67

Filler | episode 68-70

Hit Assassination mini-arc | episode 71 - 72

Filler | episode 73- 76

Universe Survival Saga | episode 77 - ongoing (currently at 114)

After teasing for the last few days, the English dub of Dragon Ball Super will finally be made available for online streaming on the FUNimation Now app. Previously, Funimation's dub of the series was only available on Saturday nights, during Toonami. It's likely there was a timed-exclusivitiy agreement between Toonami and Funimation for the airing of the dub.On December 5, the first 39 episodes of the English-dub for Dragon Ball Super will be made available on FUNimation Now. Moving forward, FUNimation will release more episodes in batches of 13 in 2 week increments until the dub catches up with the simulcast.Dragon Ball Super begain airing in Japan in July 2015. An English-subbed version began airing on Crunchyroll on January 7.