DRAGON BALL SUPER: EXCLUSIVE Interview With Kakunsa And Sanka Ku Voice Actress Morgan Berry

Dragon Ball Super's tournament featured many characters from different universes. One of those is Kakunsa/Sanka Ku -- both of which are voiced by Morgan Berry who we had a chance to chat with - read on!

One of the latter plots in Dragon Ball Super revolved around a tournament between universes to decide who would remain standing. This allowed for many characters from different universes to be revealed, including additional Sayains and other interesting creatures.

Of the many teams that join the fray during the competition, one is called the Kamikaze Fireballs. From Universe 2, these warriors include Kakunsa and her base form Sanka Ku. While Sanka Ku wasn't in the manga, the anime includes both forms and both are voiced by the same voice actress, Morgan Berry.

While Sanka Ku is a base form, appearing as a human-like female with brown hair, Kakunsa is more monstrous -- being teal in color with blue hair and a tail. Since the base form didn't appear in the manga, Berry was tasked with finding her own inspiration for Sanka Ku.

We recently had the opportunity to chat with Morgan Berry about her contributions to My Hero Academia, Borderlands 3, and Pokemon: Twilight Wings, and now we have comments from her regarding her work on Dragon Ball Super. Check out what she had to say about voicing both Sanka Ku and Kakunsa below!

Joe: In the more recent episodes of Dragon Ball Super you joined the series as Kakunsa. How surreal is it joining a franchise that has consistently captivated audiences since before you were born?

Morgan Berry: It has been such an honor! Dragon Ball is a franchise that I know has touched so many fans over the years and to be allowed to join the franchise is an amazing opportunity.

Joe: Kakunsa also has a base form Sanka Ku in the anime which isn't in the manga. Without any inspiration to pull from for the base form, how did you get into character for that version of her and what did you do to differentiate your voice between the two?

Morgan Berry: As an actress, the job is to take the Director’s view of the character and bring it to life. So I was directed to make Kakunsa more raspy and Sanka Ku more proper so that’s how I make them different.

Joe: Is there anything else you would like to share with our readers about what is to come for you in the future?

Morgan Berry: It was recently announced that I’ll be joining Food Wars as Rindo Kobayashi. That will be very exciting so my fans can look forward to that!

What do you guys think of these comments? It was recently announced that I'll be joining Food Wars as Rindo Kobayashi. That will be very exciting so my fans can look forward to that!





Sometime after the defeat of Majin Buu, peace has returned to Earth. Goku has settled down and works as a farmer to support his family. His family and friends live peaceful lives.[4] However, a new threat appears in the form of the God of Destruction named Beerus, who is considered to be the most terrifying and the second most powerful being in Universe Seven.



Fans can catch up on Dragon Ball Super on Crunchyroll.