Japanese Manga Readers Pick The Shonen Jump Hero They Would LEAST Like For A Best Friend

A Japanese survey asked Shonen Jump readers to pick the top Shonen Jump heroes they would least like to be best friends with. What? No one wants to be the Krillin to Dragon Ball Z's Goku?

MarkJulian | 4/23/2017
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball Super" | Source: via Crunchyroll
The #1 Shonen Jump "hero" that manga readers would least like to be best friends with should come as no surprise but the fact that Son Goku and Moneky D. Luffy made the top 10 is a bit of a shocker...or is it?

Check out the top 10 below and click here for the full results.  Notable Shonen Jump heroes falling/placing outside of the top 10 include Tokrio at 11, Juntaro Kujo at 18, HunterxHunter's Gon at 23 and Naruto at 25.

Top 10 Shonen Jump Heroes Least Desired For A Best Friend
  1. Light Yagami, Death Note
  2.  Kankichi Ryotsu, Kochikame
  3. Kenshiro, Fist of the North Star
  4. Kinnikuman, Kinnikuman
  5. Jaguar Junichi, Pyu to Fuku! Jaguar
  6. Arale Norimaki, Dr. Slump
  7. Rei Ichido, High School! Kimengumi
  8. Masaru Hananakajima, Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san
  9.  Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece
  10. Goku, Dragon Ball
