Japanese Manga Readers Pick The Shonen Jump Hero They Would LEAST Like For A Best Friend
The #1 Shonen Jump "hero" that manga readers would least like to be best friends with should come as no surprise but the fact that Son Goku and Moneky D. Luffy made the top 10 is a bit of a shocker...or is it?
A Japanese survey asked Shonen Jump readers to pick the top Shonen Jump heroes they would least like to be best friends with. What? No one wants to be the Krillin to Dragon Ball Z's Goku?
Check out the top 10 below and click here for the full results. Notable Shonen Jump heroes falling/placing outside of the top 10 include Tokrio at 11, Juntaro Kujo at 18, HunterxHunter's Gon at 23 and Naruto at 25.
Top 10 Shonen Jump Heroes Least Desired For A Best Friend
Light Yagami, Death Note
Kankichi Ryotsu, Kochikame
Kenshiro, Fist of the North Star
Kinnikuman, Kinnikuman
Jaguar Junichi, Pyu to Fuku! Jaguar
Arale Norimaki, Dr. Slump
Rei Ichido, High School! Kimengumi
Masaru Hananakajima, Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san
Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece
Goku, Dragon Ball
