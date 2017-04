Japanese Manga Readers Pick The Shonen Jump Hero They Would LEAST Like For A Best Friend

Top 10 Shonen Jump Heroes Least Desired For A Best Friend

The #1 Shonen Jump "hero" that manga readers would least like to be best friends with should come as no surprise but the fact that Son Goku and Moneky D. Luffy made the top 10 is a bit of a shocker...or is it?Check out the top 10 below and click here for the full results . Notable Shonen Jump heroes falling/placing outside of the top 10 include Tokrio at 11, Juntaro Kujo at 18, HunterxHunter's Gon at 23 and Naruto at 25.