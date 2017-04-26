DRAGON BALL Z KAI THE FINAL CHAPTERS: Funimation's Home Release Of Part 1 Is Now Available
Funimation released a new action packed launch trailer for the Dragon Ball Z Kai The Final Chapters - Part One anime series. The series is now available on Blu-Ray and DVD. In the anime, Vegeta and his minions are on their way to earth to take over planet, but there is one problem... Goku stands between them and their conquest.
Funimation has released a new trailer to coincide with the retail launch of Dragon Ball Z Kai The Final Chapters - Part One on Blu-Ray and DVD! Hit the jump and check it out!
The launch comes a few days after Funimation announced that Dragon Ball Z Kai The Final Chapters Part 2 is also in the works. Part One is on sale on amazon.com for $34.99.
About Dragon Ball Z Kai:
Seven years of peace have passed since Cell’s defeat, but the new World Martial Arts Tournament will bring Goku and the Z Fighters back together just in time to face a new threat—the evil wizard Babidi and the monstrous Majin Buu!
