A New NINJA SLAYERS Manga Has Been Announced For This Year
Earlier this week the official Twitter account for writer Yoshiaki Tabata and artist Yūki Yogo's Ninja Slayer manga announced that the two creators are launching a new Ninja Slayer manga series on April 19th of this year. In a manga short story posted in 10 Tweets, the account revealed that the Ninja Slayer: Kyoto Hell on Earth series will start in the June issue of Akita Shoten's Champion RED magazine. Check out the 10 tweets right now down below:
The previous Ninja Slayer manga series ended in December, although the 13th and 14th volumes of that series will both ship on February 10 with additional pages.
There is also a manga series in English published by Vertical they describe the story as:
In the first volume of Ninja Slayer, the Neo Saitama of the future is a sprawling urban landscape constantly flooded by neon light. And in its shadows lurks a vast criminal world with all sorts of shady characters. Among them are the deadliest force known to humanity…NINJAS!
