ASADORA!: Manga Series Ends First Arc, Goes On Hiatus
Beginning in October of last year, Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits, launched a series by Naoki Urasawa titled, Serial Manga Novel Asadora! A series that follows a young girl who grew up in post-war Japan. The real interesting part of this series is that it will be following her life over the span of decades! News recently dropped that with the release of Weekly Big Comic Spirits' ninth issue; Asadora!, has ended its 'First Arc' after its beginning last year. With this news, however, it was also revealed that the series would be going on a hiatus.
Manga series Asadora!, has announced that it has ended its first arc! Now the series has stated it will be going on hiatus. Hit the jump for more details!
No official date for the books return has been revealed yet, but we can assume it is until Urasawa gets the second arc properly set up and completed. Planning on catching up during the hiatus? Excited for the inevitability of the return of the series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]