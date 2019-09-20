 ASSASSIN'S CREED: New Manga Series Announced For Next Month
A brand new manga series based on the side scroller, Assassin's Creed: China, will be releasing this fall. Hit the jump for more info on the release!

9/20/2019
When the short film, Assassin's Creed: Embers released, it introduced a brand new assassin named Shao Jun. A chinese assassin seeking the aid of Ezio Auditore. Her appearance spawned her own side scrolling game titled, Assassins's Creed Chronicles: China. Recently, Shogakukan's Sunday GX magazine announced that Minoji Kurata will be creatinga brand new manga series surrounding Shao Jun and her campaign for revenge.


Excited for the new series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section and expect Assassin's Creed: China to release on October 19th!
